Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man City leaving McAtee out of CWC as Man Utd, BVB move in
James McAtee will not be part of Manchester City's Club World Cup squad this month.

The Sun says the midfielder is being left out of Pep Guardiola's squad as offers flood in for the youngster.

Nottingham Forest, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and city rivals Manchester United are all interested in McAtee.

It's suggested McAtee has played his last game for City and will be sold this summer.

Guardiola said this past season: “For the age, I’d like him to stay. But I understand players want more minutes.

“He can play different positions but I don’t know how the squad will be and we will see.”

