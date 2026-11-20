Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his talk with captain Bruno Fernandes.

As Pochettino prepares to take on Liverpool at Anfield in his first game in charge, the media were keen to know about the situation with Fernandes, whose latest drama has attracted a lot of attention.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Portuguese international's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire next summer, and the 32-year-old has recently rejected the chance to sign a fresh deal with the club.

Reports suggest he wants to see whether Pochettino can turn things around before committing his future, with United sitting 18th and therefore deep in the relegation zone.

Fernandes and other players are said to be unhappy with decisions made by the club's hierarchy and speaking to the media on Friday, Pochettino revealed talks have been underway.

"I think the commitment of all the players is amazing from day one. Bruno is our captain and he's a very important player, but all the player must feel they are important.

"We chatted yesterday and spent three hours chatting in my office with all the players. I missed some injured players, but in the next few days, I will talk to everyone," he said.

United legend Gary Neville has suggested United should keep Fernandes for the short term rather than immediately commit to another lengthy contract.

This would be difficult however, as Fernandes will be enticed by moves from abroad which would significantly increase his wages and likely offer him a better chance at silverware.