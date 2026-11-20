Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to face Liverpool this weekend in his Premier League return.

Pochettino said his side must be "brave" and must have "no fears" heading to Anfield on Sunday as United go head-to-head with rivals Liverpool in what is his first game in charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Argentine was appointed Michael Carrick’s successor last week and only arrived in the north-west on Wednesday, meaning he has had just days to prepare his side for one of the biggest games of the season.

Leaked drone footage of United’s Thursday training session did not help the Argentine, whose line-up may have already been exposed before kick-off.

United are winless in eight consecutive Premier League matches heading into the game, and Pochettino's record does not help boost confidence in a side that has reached new lows this season.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has faced Liverpool 19 times, winning three, drawing five and suffering 11 defeats.

One of those fixtures includes the 2019 Champions League final, in which Pochettino's Spurs side lost 2-0 as they failed at the very last hurdle of the competition.

However, despite Pochettino's dire record, United won both league meetings against Liverpool last season and lead the overall record with 69 wins, against Liverpool's 60, with 53 draws across 182 meetings.

Only one of United's previous nine managers (including caretakers) lost their first Premier League match in charge, which was Erik ten Hag against Brighton back in 2022.