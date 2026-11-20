Pochettino "cannot sleep" as he tries to get Man Utd "in condition" to face Liverpool

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken for the first time as he prepares to take on Liverpool.

Sitting in the relegation zone after 10 games, United are looking to the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss for inspiration heading into Sunday's clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

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Pochettino started work at Carrington on Wednesday and took his first training session on Thursday morning, a session that was infiltrated by a drone as the Argentine makes an interesting return to the Premier League.

A total of 11 managers, including interim appointments, have come and gone since 2013 and Pochettino is the latest coach to take what seem like cursed reins.

Speaking in his first press conference, Pochettino said he cannot rest as he prepares for what is one of the biggest games of the campaign.

"We are so excited to be here and I think it's an amazing club. We are happy, but at the same time, so busy. I think it's a race to arrive in condition to be competitive against Liverpool.

"We arrive with the idea to create something from scratch, from our own ideas and philosophy with the way we love to work. We have found supportive people in the club. But at the same time, we need to improve our players and find a way to perform. The identity and the culture of the club are very clear; it's a historic club with years as one of the best in the world.

"My first target is to sleep!" he continued. "But I cannot sleep, only three or four days a day. The target is to get to know the people, the staff, the players, and try to have an impact from the beginning, a positive one."

Pochettino's first task is to help the Red Devils out of the relegation zone and a win against the Reds would do just that. A loss or a draw, however, could see them go bottom of the league depending on the Crystal Palace result against Coventry.