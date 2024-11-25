Martin says Dibling and Fernandes may "outgrow" Southampton

Southampton manager Russell Martin has a lot of time for Tyler Dibling and Mateus Fernandes.

The duo were impressive figures in a 3-2 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the Saints did not get anything from the game, Martin acknowledged the youngsters were brilliant again.

He stated post-game to reporters: “Yeah, they're really talented. I think they have to play in a certain team in a certain way right now at their age to flourish and to show what they can do.

“If you put them in a different team that are fighting down the bottom, maybe they look very different or they're not playing because their skill set is not suited.

“Their skill set is taking the ball and being brave, taking it in tight areas and beating their player. They're getting better and better all the time.

“We have to keep working, they have an amazing mentality. They will keep growing with us or they'll outgrow the club and the club will benefit hugely from that.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play