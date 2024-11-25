Southampton boss Martin offers mixed news on Lallana, Onuachu injuries

Southampton boss Russell Martin delivered both good news and bad news after a 3-2 loss to Liverpool.

The Saints gave it a good go against the table topping Reds, but got nothing from the game.

Martin assessed his team’s performance and spoke about Paul Onuachu and Adam Lallana's injuries.

"Paul probably deserved to start before now, the way he's trained - he's been so good," said Martin to the Daily Echo.

"He was really good so I hope his injury is nothing too serious. It's just a bit of fatigue but I thought he played really, really well."

Martin added: "I think Adam's will be a bit worse than Paul's. So we'll have to assess that. He's a bit worried about it."

