Southampton goalscorer Fernandes: Liverpool comeback hard to take
Southampton goalscorer Mateus Fernandes admits they can get much better.

The Saints put in a spirited display against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, they were beaten 3-2 thanks to two Mohamed Salah goals, despite leading 2-1 at one stage.

"It's hard (to take) for us," said the Portuguese midfielder Fernandes post-game. 

"We don't win this game. I think we play very well, we fight a lot, but we lost again in the last minutes.

"We need to be focused, we need to learn. The gaffer spoke with us inside. We need to learn. We need to fight (for) every minute of every game."

 

