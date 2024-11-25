Liverpool boss Slot hails 2-goal Salah: We knew we could trust him

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was full of praise for star striker Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian once again reminded fans about why the club should try and hold onto his services for next season and beyond.

Salah scored twice in a 3-2 win over Southampton, helping his team come back from 2-1 down.

Manager Slot stated post-game: “We always know we can trust on him if things are difficult for us. After we went 2-1 down I didn’t really feel that was the moment we should score in. Then out of a fantastic pass from Ryan Gravenberch though (we did).

“But the timing of the run and the way Mo finished it was special and that helped us really back into the game, of course. It’s normal if you score at 2-2 it helps you back in the game but we needed that goal maybe to play the last 25 minutes that we played because then for me it was a matter of time before we scored a goal.

“In the first hour we dominated possession without really creating that much. In the last half-hour we were dominating – or the last 25 minutes – with creating some chances.”

