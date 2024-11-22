Martin ponders loan departure for Southampton pair

Two of Southampton’s younger players could leave on loan in January for more game time.

Manager Russell Martin admits that he does not want to stagnate any player’s progress.

Ronnie Edwards, 21, and Sam Amo-Ameyaw, 18, have not played in the Premier League this term.

"We're in constant conversation about it and I think it's something we'll assess closer to January as well," Martin told the Daily Echo.

"People's situations can change so quickly. They can come in and play and change the whole dynamic of their short-term future here.

"We'll have a lot of options for loans. We've got a massive squad that needs to be trimmed whether some players leave permanently or some go out on loan.

"It's too big to try and keep everyone happy in our brilliant group and there's been no problem at all, but I think there'll be a few naturally that want to play.

"Ronnie and Nathan Wood were long-term signings for the club really and we maybe knew they wouldn't impact the team too quickly short-term.

"It's a big jump from League One to the Premier League but we have real belief Ronnie will make that jump," continued Martin.

"He just has three top-quality centre-halves playing in front of him. We'll assess his situation in January and if he's in the situation he's in right now...

"Then maybe it's best for him to go and play football for six months in the Championship and get that development in the same way Shea Charles is."