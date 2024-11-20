Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Fiorentina to extend and raise De Gea contract
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout

Antwerp defender Alderweireld announces retirement plans

Paul Vegas
Antwerp defender Alderweireld announces retirement plans
Antwerp defender Alderweireld announces retirement plansTribalfootball
Antwerp defender Toby Alderweireld has announced he plans to retire at the end of the season.

The former Belgium international has confirmed his decision on social media today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Sometimes I can't wait to retire, but on the other hand I also have a lot of ambition to continue with Antwerp," he said.

"I'll do it for another six months."

Alderweireld began his career with Ajax, where he made his debut in the 2008/09 season and played 186 games, scoring 15 goals, before moving to Atletico Madrid (22 games and two goals) and then to England, first with Southampton and then with Tottenham, where with 236 games and nine goals, he became one of Spurs' most influential players.

After leaving England, the Belgian centre-back played a season with Al-Duhail before returning to his homeland to play for Antwerp, where he has made 114 appearances and scored 13 goals.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlderweireld TobyAntwerpTottenhamAtl. MadridAjaxSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle jump into battle for Hertha superkid Maza
Agent aware of Napoli, Juventus interest in Spurs defender Dragusin
Klopp revealed to have considered replacing Liverpool ace Salah with Man Utd winger Antony