Southampton's Edwards admits he is still finding his feet and is being patient with Martin

Southampton signing Ronnie Edwards has opened up about his summer move and how he is waiting for his opportunity to shine under manager Russell Martin.

The 21-year-old signed from Peterborough in July and after making 142 appearances for Posh he has only started once so far under Martin as he adapts to life at the club. Speaking to the Daily Echo, the young defender was honest about how his move has gone so far.

"I'd say I have been finding my feet, just getting used to it. Now it's just sort of being patient and waiting for my turn.

"I'm always a team player. I'm always going to be good around the boys and never be a bad egg. It's just waiting now and hopefully, I get my opportunity.

"Learning our way of playing took a little while at the start but I feel like now I know how he (Martin) wants to play and it's just being patient."

The Saints sit bottom of the Premier League and face title challengers Liverpool this Sunday. Edwards says confidence and belief is key to getting a result from games such as this and for the rest of the season.

"I think we just have to keep believing. I think we've got the quality, we've got the players, we've got the staff, management, the togetherness," said Edwards.

"We've just got to be patient and grind it out. We always knew it was going to be tough. It's just sticking together and hoping that it can all come together."

