Girona move to trump Prem pair for Man City youngster McAtee

Carlos Volcano
Girona are being linked with Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

West Ham United and Southampton are chasing the young attacker ahead of the January market.

However, LaLiga outfit Girona are also keen.

Girona come under the City Football Group umbrella, so handing them an advantage in any transfer race for McAtee.

Both coach Michel and sports director Quique Carcel admit they plan to add to the squad in January after a difficult season so far managing their Champions League commitments.

 

