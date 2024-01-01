Martin on where Southampton need to strengthen

Southampton boss Russell Martin confirmed that he is taking a hands-on approach to transfers this summer.

The experienced coach knows that his team needs strengthening as the Premier League begins in August.

The Saints have signed seven players already this summer, Martin wants three more signings.

Martin told the Daily Echo: "It has been a focus of mine, along with the owners, Phil Parsons and everyone else.

"Between every training session, there's been a meeting with the ownership group about recruiting - pretty much every day.

"If not, it's a phone call or some phone calls. I expect we'll do a fair bit of business out and in but it takes time when you want certain players and the right ones."

He continued: "I'm really comfortable and happy with what we are working on and how we're going about it. You've just got to hope that it all pays off."