Southampton boss Martin says talks continuing for West Ham midfielder Downes

Southampton boss Russell Martin says they're pushing to sign West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes.

Martin has urged patience from the support in a Q&A with Saints fans.

He said, "It will take more time. We just have to be patient. I wanted him here last week, four weeks ago even.

"When someone is owned by another club, and they are a good player, they are always going to try and keep them.

“I hope, that at some point, we will show enough love and give West Ham enough money.

“Hopefully, before the end of the season, he will be in a Southampton shirt. If he’s not, I will cry myself to sleep."