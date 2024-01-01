Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure

Southampton boss Martin says talks continuing for West Ham midfielder Downes

Southampton boss Martin says talks continuing for West Ham midfielder Downes
Southampton boss Martin says talks continuing for West Ham midfielder Downes
Southampton boss Martin says talks continuing for West Ham midfielder DownesAction Plus
Southampton boss Russell Martin says they're pushing to sign West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes.

Martin has urged patience from the support in a Q&A with Saints fans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "It will take more time. We just have to be patient. I wanted him here last week, four weeks ago even. 

"When someone is owned by another club, and they are a good player, they are always going to try and keep them.

“I hope, that at some point, we will show enough love and give West Ham enough money. 

“Hopefully, before the end of the season, he will be in a Southampton shirt. If he’s not, I will cry myself to sleep."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDownes FlynnMartin RussellSouthamptonWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem trio weigh up move for Southampton fullback Walker-Peters
Ipswich Town Could Look at Flynn Downes Reunion
Southampton and West Ham enter swap talks