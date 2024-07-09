Martin delighted as Southampton defeat Bordeaux

Southampton boss Russell Martin was happy with his players after their preseason win against Bordeaux.

Saints won 3-2 after an own goal was followed up by efforts from Sam Amo-Ameyaw and Sekou Mara.

Speaking after the match at Nou Estadi Municipal, Martin told the Daily Echo: "It served its purpose in the heat.

"It was a really good conditioning exercise. Two different teams, two different ways of building up and doing things.

"I saw lots of good stuff. I saw lots of stuff we need to work on. We've got a lot of work to do. A few people were playing out of position because of the numbers.

"A few guys watching from the sidelines will definitely help us when they're on the pitch. Some good stuff, but most importantly, everyone got through it injury-free."

Martin continued: "They just had a really tough game in the heat. I'm really grateful for Bordeaux as they played under the circumstances they were in.

"For their manager Albert Riera and the team to convince everyone to play and to do that, I'm really grateful.

"It's a really good training exercise for us, which is what these games are about. You had proper nice challenges, it was hard and I'm pleased we got through unscathed."

Martin also said, "Will Smallbone is a top performer, he makes the team better as he's a selfless runner. The lads like him. Flynn Downes and Joe Aribo made a big difference to the game.

"When you have those three guys in midfield to help you dominate and to be aggressive, the team's aggression went up a notch. Really pleased with them.

"A couple sitting in the stand as well today that we need to keep together and keep growing and build the team around.

"But for those three, their age is really nice as well because they've got a lot of growth in them still to come."