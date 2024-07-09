Liverpool owners FSG remain determined to buy next club

Tribal Football
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) remain eager to buy a new club.

FSG have plans to create a club network across the globe and came close to purchasing Bordeaux before pulling out of talks over the weekend.

The decision has seen Bordeaux accept relegation into the semi-pro L3 over financial penalties.

Stefan Borson, the former legal advisor to Manchester City, told Football Insider: “I don’t know the reason why that deal in particular collapsed.

"It could well have been a valuation issue.

"If it is, then it could well come back again. But I don’t think this will derail Liverpool’s strategic intention. I think they will just look at other options.”

