Liverpool owners FSG remain determined to buy next club

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) remain eager to buy a new club.

FSG have plans to create a club network across the globe and came close to purchasing Bordeaux before pulling out of talks over the weekend.

The decision has seen Bordeaux accept relegation into the semi-pro L3 over financial penalties.

Stefan Borson, the former legal advisor to Manchester City, told Football Insider: “I don’t know the reason why that deal in particular collapsed.

"It could well have been a valuation issue.

"If it is, then it could well come back again. But I don’t think this will derail Liverpool’s strategic intention. I think they will just look at other options.”