Bordeaux confirm rebuild after FSG end takeover plans

Bordeaux have announced they're dropping out of France's top two divisions.

The French giants are being forced to rebuild after Fenway Sports Group pulled out of takeover talks.

Liverpool's owners ended their interest in Bordeaux this week.

The French club have since announced: "The discussions for the sale had resumed in recent days, but FSG representatives communicated yesterday, Monday 22 July, to FC Girondins de Bordeaux and its shareholder their intention not to follow up on the matter, despite the assurances provided by various interested parties. Therefore, in the absence of new elements, FC Girondins de Bordeaux has withdrawn the appeal lodged against the DNCG's decision of 9 July 2024.

"Consequently, FC Girondins de Bordeaux accepts the sanction of administrative relegation within the Championnat de National 1 for the 2024/2025 season and will be called up again to present its balance sheet at the DNCG. The period that opens should allow FC Girondins de Bordeaux to return stronger and at the highest levels. The Club and its shareholder assure the fans, and all interested parties, of their desire to protect the interests of the Club."