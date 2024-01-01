Liverpool owners FSG make clear Bordeaux decision

Tribal Football
Liverpool owners FSG make clear Bordeaux decisionAction Plus
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have not changed their desire to buy another team.

The Americans are pushing ahead with plans to create a multi-club network with the Reds at the top.Per the Liverpool Echo, FSG are still trying to continue discussions to buy Bordeaux in France.

Their previous negotiations were not successful, with the deal not going through.

Back on July 16th, FSG stated: “Although we are disappointed not to have found a viable outcome, we wish the club and its supporters well for the future."

Now there is a suggestion that some negotiations may take place in the coming weeks.

