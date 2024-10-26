Marseille coach De Zerbi talks Greenwood: He's doing very well - but is capable of more

Olympique Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi is insisting Mason Greenwood is capable of taking his game to another level.

The former Manchester United forward has been a revelation since joining Marseille over the summer.

In eight games, Greenwood already has six goals, but De Zerbi is insisting the youngster can do more.

De Zerbi said, "I expect even more from him because he is a different player from the others. He is doing very well in my opinion, I would like him to be more complete.

"More of a team player, who works more without the ball, but he is very young. He is a good boy, humble and is giving total availability. He will become a complete player, but one of our tasks - mine and the staff's - is to improve the players. And he also still has a lot of room for improvement."