Marseille forward Greenwood hoping to hear from new England coach Tuchel

Olympique Marseille striker Mason Greenwood hopes for a fresh chance with new England coach Thomas Tuchel.

Grreenwood has been approached by Jamaica, but is keeping himself clear to be recalled by England.

The former Manchester United forward was shut-out by former England coach Gareth Southgate after assault charges, which were dropped in January last year.

A source told The Sun: “Mason knows his chances of playing for England again are very slim. But he wants to check with the FA and Tuchel now he has been appointed, to see what they think.

“He is determined to play at the highest level and that means the World Cup.

“So if England don’t want him, he’ll switch to Jamaica and try and get to the 2026 World Cup that way.”