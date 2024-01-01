Marseille forward Greenwood to become father for second time

The family of Olympiquen Marseille striker Mason Greenwood is growing.

Greenwood and his wife, Harriett Robinson, are set to become parents for the second time in the coming year.

A new step in the quest for the former England international to rebuild his career after putting his past behind him by moving to Marseille with his daughter Summer and his wife, while waiting for the arrival of a new child who could therefore be Franco-British.

Greenwood was sold by Manchester United to OM over the summer.

“Mason has grown a lot in the last couple of years, especially since becoming a father. He and Harriet are enjoying life away from the intense spotlight that comes with being a United player and are much more settled off the pitch, which means he can concentrate on his football,” a source close to the player told The Sun.