WATCH: Greenwood charms Marseille fans in pouring rain

Paul Vegas
WATCH: Greenwood charms Marseille fans in pouring rainAction Plus
Mason Greenwood left Olympique Marseille fans happy after spending several minutes with autograph hunters yesterday.

The former Manchester United forward has scored six goals so far this season with his new club.

And while he has impressed on the pitch, Greenwood is also winning fans off it.

This Wednesday, the Englishman gave his time for several minutes to take photos and sign jerseys - all the while rain was coming down in Marseille.

 

 

 

