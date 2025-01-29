Lille attacker Haraldsson: Friends send me reports about Man Utd, Newcastle interest

Lille midfielder Hákon Haraldsson is aware of rumours linking him with a Premier League move.

The Iceland international is reportedly being scouted by Newcastle and Manchester United this season.

And Haraldsson told Fotbolti: "It's no use worrying about what the media writes about one. My friends are very diligent in sending me screenshots when my name is associated with various clubs.

"I haven't heard anything, and to be perfectly honest, I think there are scouts from various clubs for all the Champions League matches."

The 21-year-old winger says he doesn't let the reports go to his head.

"I learned early on that talk must not affect me. You notice, but I have tried as best as possible to block everything I see.

"Sometimes you can't avoid it, as I like to keep up with football news, but I try to let it affect me as little as possible."