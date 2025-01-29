Leicester, Marseille move for Ajax striker Akpom

Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom could be set to return to England, with Premier League clubs showing interest.

According to De Telegraaf, Akpom is available for loan, and Sunderland had previously shown interest, but he turned down the move.

Now, Leicester and French side Marseille are linked with a move for the 29-year-old.

Akpom has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract. He moved to Ajax in 2023 after a prolific season with Middlesbrough.

Akpom has struggled for consistent form this season, scoring eight goals in 31 appearances