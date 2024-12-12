Disasi: Chelsea kids ready for Astana experience

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is ready to take on a leadership role tonight at Astana.

Chelsea will field a young team in their Europa Conference League, with Disasi to be one of only a handful of senior players to feature.

Advertisement Advertisement

The France international said: "I would say they have to be themselves and just enjoy the moment, don’t feel the pressure and I will be there to help them if they ask for some advice.

"It might not be the best game to start because of the flight and the temperature there but they have the qualities to compete in this kind of game. If they are here, it is because they have that quality so this game will be good for them."

Disasi also said: "As a player and a competitor, we like to play every game but sometimes you have to be clever. We have a lot of games so we can’t play every game because we have a big squad so everyone has to take their chance and it is why when you have the opportunity to play, you have to perform and show your qualities.

"At this moment, we are doing well but even if in some moments as a player we can feel like we want to play every game, that is not possible. Like tomorrow, we will fly eight hours and then also play on Sunday so we have to be clever and think about things like this."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play