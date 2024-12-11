Disasi on Chelsea pal Palmer's penalty against Tottenham: I knew he would do a Panenka

Disasi on Palmer's penalty against Tottenham: I knew he would do a Panenka

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has revealed that he knew Cole Palmer would pull off a Panenka penalty against Tottenham in the London derby.

Palmer scored two penalties as Chelsea pulled off an impressive comeback after being 2-0 down in the first half. The second spot kick was a perfect Panenka penalty which Disasi says he knew would be the go-to for the England midfielder.

“To be honest, I knew he would do this Panenka,” the defender said. “I was on the bench with Kiernan (Dewsbury-Hall) and I told him he would do this.

“I remember the year before he did the same. I can’t remember which game.

“For a year-and-a-half, you all know the quality of Cole. At this moment, he’s a very chilled guy and for the fans it’s a good feeling to see a player perform like this with a lot of quality and skills.

“We’re all happy with his performances and we hope he’ll continue here.”

The Blues face Astana in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night away from home which means an eight-hour flight to Kazakhstan with freezing cold temperatures awaiting them. Disasi revealed that the young squad making the trip must express themselves to impress manager Enzo Maresca.

"They have to be themselves, the youngsters,” Disasi said.

“They have to enjoy the moment and don't feel the pressure. We'll be there to help if they ask for advice. I know it's not maybe the best games to start, with the flying and temperature, but we have the quality."