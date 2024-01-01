Maresca says Dewsbury-Hall "is talking a different language to his teammates" in preseason

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has impressed new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca with his experience on and off the ball in preseason which the Italian believes will help them massively this season.

Maresca has spoken highly of Dewsbury-Hall in preseason after some fantastic first performances for the club.

“From outside, you can see Kiernan is talking a different language to his teammates in terms of he knows exactly what he needs to do on and off the ball.”

“This is because we have worked together for one year. On the ball sometimes he is going to receive it wide, running in behind.”

The midfielder is one of the only players in the squad who has won the Premier League and has a plethora of experience controlling the midfield and leading other players to the right positions.

Maresca went on to talk about how the 25 year old can lead the team to success this season.

“I asked him to speak with his teammates on the pitch because he knows exactly how we are to move and he is going to help us this season many times.”