Chelsea boss Maresca says Dewsbury-Hall ready for Club America

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits the fans may get a chance to see Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from the start against Club America.

The Blues lost their first pre-season friendly against Celtic in the United States, but have a chance to get back to winning ways.

On new signing Dewsbury-Hall, who he managed at Leicester City last term, Maresca stated:

"Kiernan, finally, is already back with us. He is doing some sessions. He can be involved in tomorrow's game. And that is good news.

"Then in terms of improvements; for sure, the physical condition hopefully can be better because we played two or three days ago for 45 minutes or one hour and some of them played 90 minutes. Hopefully we can be physically better.

"They are a team that are already competing in their competition so for sure they are going to be ahead of us in that kind of thing. But we need to follow our way, our process, to try and be on and off the ball the way we want to be when the season will start. We take tomorrow's game, or the next game, like a training session in terms of we want to see improvements."