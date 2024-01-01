Maresca praises Nkunku for his versatility after injury return

Enzo Maresca was delighted with Christopher Nkunku performance in Chelsea's 3-0 over CF America this morning and has spoken about his return from injury.

Nkunku picked up a Hamstring injury last season which left him on the sidelines from February to May, missing a total of 12 games where he could have proved his talent after signing for the club.

After Chelsea’s win Maresca was asked about the forward who bagged a fantastic goal against America and if he was making up for lost time.

"I know Christo from years ago. I loved him before I joined this club. In the way we want to play, he is the ideal player. He can play in the pocket, in the nine, on the wing. In this moment we are using him in the pocket and he is doing very well.”

"The reason he is playing every game is because we know that he is coming back from injuries and needs minutes. He is doing very well and also game after game he is getting better.”

"You can see today; Kiernan is speaking a different language to his teammates because he knows exactly when he has to move wide, attack behind, that was one year with us. Christo is improving that with us. Enzo's first day but he is going to improve."

Benoit Badiashile also spoke on the forward and how happy he is to have him back at the pitch.

“Christopher is a good player and he showed today again that he is a good player and I am so happy he is with us.”