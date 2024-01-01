Chelsea midfielder Dewsbury-Hall excited ahead of making Stamford Bridge debut

Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is excited ahead of making his Stamford Bridge debut.

The summer arrival from Leicester City is set for his home debut against Inter Milan on August 11.

"I can’t wait," Dewsbury-Hall told chelseafc.com. "I’ve played at Stamford Bridge a couple of times now. It’s an unbelievable ground, one of my favourite to play at.

"I’ve not had the best of luck there when I’ve played, but I’m hoping I’ll be on the winning end now most of the time playing for Chelsea. It’s a fantastic stadium and the crowd are so loud when they get going. As a player that’s exactly where you want to be.

"Hopefully, come that Inter Milan game, we’ve got a full stadium and we can put on a show for the fans because a week after that it’s the start of the Premier League season. It’s a final test to show people where we are at and take it into the new season."

He added: "I’ve got a pretty good record against Italian teams so I’m hoping to continue that, to be fair!

"It’ll be a great test. It’s good to have teams like Inter Milan in pre-season, Serie A champions, it gives you a good indication of where you’re at. You’d rather play against the top teams just to test yourself and see where you’re going from there."