Man Utd whiz Amad seeks to end any Hojlund rift claims

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has dismissed claims of a rift with teammate Rasmus Hojlund.

The pair clashed at the end of their Europa League win at Viktoria Plzen on Thursday after goalscoring chances were both ignored by eachother late on.

Advertisement Advertisement

First Amad failed to find Hojlund on his hat-trick goal and then the Dane did the same for his teammate. At the final whistle, the pair were seen exchanging angry words.

But on Friday night, Amad took to social media to make clear any differences had been settled.

Sharing a photo on his story of them high-fiving each other during the tie, Amad tagged Hojlund and added the love heart emoji and fingers crossed emoji.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play