Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move

Man Utd whiz Amad seeks to end any Hojlund rift claims

Paul Vegas
Man Utd whiz Amad seeks to end any Hojlund rift claims
Man Utd whiz Amad seeks to end any Hojlund rift claimsAction Plus
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has dismissed claims of a rift with teammate Rasmus Hojlund.

The pair clashed at the end of their Europa League win at Viktoria Plzen on Thursday after goalscoring chances were both ignored by eachother late on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

First Amad failed to find Hojlund on his hat-trick goal and then the Dane did the same for his teammate. At the final whistle, the pair were seen exchanging angry words.

But on Friday night, Amad took to social media to make clear any differences had been settled.  

Sharing a photo on his story of them high-fiving each other during the tie, Amad tagged Hojlund and added the love heart emoji and fingers crossed emoji.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiallo AmadHojlund RasmusManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim: Hojlund and Amad bust-up is perfect
Hojlund delighted with brace in Man Utd victory in Plzen
Man Utd boss Amorim explains Amad tweak in triumph at Plzen