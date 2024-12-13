Hojlund delighted with brace in Man Utd victory in Plzen

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund was delighted with his double in victory over Viktora Plzen.

United won 2-1 in the Czech Republic in Thursday night's Europa League clash.

Hojlund said after his brace: "It feels good to have scored two goals but I am more happy with the win. My instructions? Go out there and score two goals! Just to use my qualities, run the channels and be assertive in front of goal.

"The first was a tap-in, it landed at my feet, I felt a little bit weird but it went in. That is where I have to be as a striker. The second goal was a good pass from Bruno, I saw an opportunity and we managed to score from a little free-kick routine.

"Very, very important. We want to qualify directly from the top eight so getting as many points as possible is very important for us."

