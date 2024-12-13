Man Utd boss Amorim: Hojlund and Amad bust-up is perfect

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was happy seeing Rasmus Hojland and Amad Diallo clash at the final whistle of last night's win at Viktoria Plzen.

Hojlund scored twice for the 2-1 win, but was furious with his teammate who failed to pass to him while on a hat-trick. Later, Hojlund did the same to Amad, which led to the pair spotted in a furious exchange at the end of the game.

"Yes (I was aware of that), and for me it's perfect," said Amorim afterwards.

"You know, in this moment we need to feel something. If we need to fight each other, it's like a family. For me it's a very, very good sign. We need to feel something and that is important."

Suggested it shows the players care, he continued: "That is clear.

"When you don't care, you don't do nothing. When you care, you fight with your brother, with your father, with your mother. For me, it's a very good sign.

"It's a normal thing. I think it's a positive thing, a healthy thing, so I let the players and the captain to calm down the things.

"If I see it is too much, I will go inside the dressing room. But it's their space, they have to talk, to fight and, again, for me it's a very important thing."