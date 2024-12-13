Man Utd boss Amorim explains Amad tweak in triumph at Plzen

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admitted to a tactical tweak that helped his team.

Amorim’s side struggled in the first half and then went 1-0 down against Viktoria Plzen.

However, a change brought on Antony at right wing back, allowing Amad Diallo to play in the front three.

Post-game, Amorim stated that he liked to see Amad play closer to the opponent’s goal.

“I think he can be a very good player in that position,” said the head coach, in his interview with TNT Sports.

“He’s a left footer, we need in this team left-footed (players) to play in that role.

“I think in the first half he was coming for the ball too much, he needs to play near the goal, near the backline.

“Not there, but near, so it’s the first time and he will improve in the future.”

