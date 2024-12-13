Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana
DONE DEAL? Leon agrees Man Utd move
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Real Betis coach Pellegrini plans to play kids against Petrocub

Man Utd boss Amorim explains Amad tweak in triumph at Plzen

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd boss Amorim explains Amad tweak in triumph at Plzen
Man Utd boss Amorim explains Amad tweak in triumph at PlzenTribalfootball
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admitted to a tactical tweak that helped his team.

Amorim’s side struggled in the first half and then went 1-0 down against Viktoria Plzen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, a change brought on Antony at right wing back, allowing Amad Diallo to play in the front three.

Post-game, Amorim stated that he liked to see Amad play closer to the opponent’s goal.

“I think he can be a very good player in that position,” said the head coach, in his interview with TNT Sports.

“He’s a left footer, we need in this team left-footed (players) to play in that role.

“I think in the first half he was coming for the ball too much, he needs to play near the goal, near the backline.

“Not there, but near, so it’s the first time and he will improve in the future.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiallo AmadManchester UnitedPlzen
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim: We improved throughout victory at Plzen
Amorim pleased with 2-goal Hojlund as Man Utd win at Viktoria Plzen
Hojlund scores brace off bench to rescue Man Utd win at Viktoria Plzen