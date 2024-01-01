Man Utd welcome 10 new scholars

Manchester United have welcomed ten new academy players.
Many of the intake have already featured for the U18s this past season.
They have now all signed full-time with United.
Among those being promoted are attacking pair Amir Ibragimov and Bendito Mantato. Dante Plunkett also arrives from Aston Villa.
FIRST-YEAR SCHOLARS
Daniel Armer (Defender)
James Bailey (Midfielder)
Cameron Byrne-Hughes (Goalkeeper)
Frederick Heath (Goalkeeper)
Amir Ibragimov (Forward)
Godwill Kukonki (Defender)
Bendito Mantato (Forward)
Albert Mills (Defender)
Dante Plunkett (Defender)
Jim Thwaites (Midfielder)