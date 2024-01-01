Lazio demand response from Man Utd after Greenwood offer

Manchester United are said to have been given an ultimatum by Lazio over Mason Greenwood.

The forward is the subject of serious transfer interest from the Italian capital club.

Per La Gazzetta dello Sport, United rejected Lazio's offer that came in at the start of June.

The Italian side put forward a bid that was worth £17m plus a 50% sell-on clause.

United want to sell the player as quickly as possible, ideally before pre-season training begins.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito is unwilling to budge on his valuation, which creates a problem, as United want nearly double that fee.