Man Utd owner Glazer makes bid for new football club

Man Utd owner Glazer makes bid for new football club

Manchester United part-owner Avram Glazer has failed in a bid to buy a women’s soccer club.

The American attempted to purchase a controlling stake in National Women’s Soccer League club Angel City.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, The Athletic claim that Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay are close to buying the club.

The Glazer family do own the NFL franchise the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the United States.

They are no longer the controlling party at Manchester United, despite having a majority of shares.

The club is being run by minority owners INEOS, who want to buy it outright in the future.