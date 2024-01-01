Tribal Football

Plunkett Dante breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Plunkett Dante
Man Utd welcome 10 new scholars
Man Utd welcome 10 new scholars
New signing Dante Plunkett already has full Man Utd debut under belt
DONE DEAL: Man Utd snap up Villa fullback Dante Plunkett
Man City U18 thump Man Utd
