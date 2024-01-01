Tribal Football
Man Utd prepared to SELL Rashford this summer
Manchester United are said to be prepared to listen to offers for Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils are in the process of revamping manager Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer.

Per The Sun, Rashford is not a player that United are in any rush to sell or get out of the club.

However, if he wants to go and a big offer arrives, they will not stand in his way either.

United are aware that Rashford has not seemed happy over the past 12 months at the club.

While he has intimated a desire to stay, a change of scenery may benefit all parties.

