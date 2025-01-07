Man Utd trio on Saudi Pro League shopping list

Tribal Football
Saudi Pro League clubs are ready to spend big in the January transfer window.

There are many players, high profile and otherwise, who will be available this month.

The Pro League is focused on “attracting elite talent” for all its clubs in the coming years.

Per The Mirror, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Casemiro at Manchester United may be targets.

Premier League clubs may be excited about the prospect of big Saudi spending.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea used it to their advantage two summers ago to refresh their squads, by selling older stars to the Pro League.

