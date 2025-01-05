AC Milan make Man Utd contact for Rashford
AC Milan are eyeing a loan move for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.
The Daily Mail says Milan have expressed interest in taking Rashford on-loan this month.
United would prefer to sell and rate the England international at £40m.
A loan-to-buy arrangement could be struck, though Rashford's £325,000-a-week wages also are proving a stumbling block.
Along with Milan, Napoli have made enquiries, though have pulled back given the finances involved.