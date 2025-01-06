Man Utd forward Rashford favours foreign exit

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford would prefer to move to a Spanish club.

The Red Devils are ready to sell their homegrown star, as they want to generate funds for other transfer moves.

Rashford, who is totally out of favor with manager Ruben Amorim, has not played for more than a month.

Per The Mail, Rashford is aware of interest from AC Milan, but is not that excited by the prospect of playing in Serie A.

He appears to be holding out hope that a top Spanish club, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Atletico Madrid, will move for him.

However, there are no suggestions that any of those teams are in the market for the forward.