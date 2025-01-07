Ronaldo pushing Al-Nassr swoop for Man Utd midfielder Casemiro

Tribal Football
Manchester United could be set to get rid of a high earner who is no longer first choice.

Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be reunited with ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid team-mate Casemiro.

The Telegraph states that the 32-year-old Brazilian is on the radar of Al-Nassr.

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are chasing after the midfielder, who has proven this season he still has a lot to offer.

Ronaldo and Casemiro won the Champions League on several occasions when at Real.

While their time together at United was brief and unsuccessful, Ronaldo is seeking a reunion.

