Man Utd Treble winner Stam: Time for Rashford to look in mirror

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam believes Marcus Rashford can find his best form again.

The centre forward has not looked up to par since the 2022/2023 season, when Erik ten Hag had first taken charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was poor in 2023/2024 and has continued that form into 2024/2025 so far.

“Rashford needs a club with players who make him play better football,” Stam told Voetbal Primeur when asked if Rashford should move teams.

“When you see him at the moment, you see that people expect a lot from him and his way of playing. But he cannot show that now.

“An important aspect: it also depends on himself. If you look at what he achieved a few years ago and what he is showing now… then he has to look in the mirror and ask himself. What can I do differently so that I and the team perform better? He is also not looking for the assist enough.”