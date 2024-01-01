Tribal Football
Man Utd attacker Rashford angered by Villa change
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was caught on camera looking upset this weekend.

The forward appeared to be seething after being taken off in United's 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday. 

The Red Devils forward appeared to be unhappy and even appeared to mouth a “three-word outburst” before sitting on the bench.

Manager Erik ten Hag confirmed post-game that it was tactical to take off Rashford.

He felt that the forward was in danger of getting a second yellow card and a red, as he had received a final warning from the referee.

Rashford was bright in the contest, but was not able to help his team get all three points.

