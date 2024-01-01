Tribal Football
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: Rashford surrounded by yes men
Former Manchester United assistant coach Benni McCarthy has questioned Marcus Rashford's support network.

McCarthy says Rashford has surrounded himself with 'yes men'.

He told Supersport: "Rashford is special - he's a special human being. He's pure-hearted and he's Man United through and through.

"He was 'Marcus' (as opposed to 'Rashy') to me. I'm straight to the point and I think he respected that instead of me sweet-talking him... for other reasons.

"I was just a straight shooter and I think he probably didn't have enough people in his life who are straight with him because everyone tells him what he wants to hear because of who he is.

"I was just normal and I think he appreciated that so any kind of advice he would come to me - advice on anything. We still message each other." 

