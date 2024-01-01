Man Utd tracking Sporting CP whizkid Quenda

Quenda is the latest exciting talent to emerge from the Sporting academy. Coming from the same school as Cristiano Ronaldo, although he had previously played for Benfica, the 17-year-old was called up by Sporting coach Rubén Amorim for pre-season and his career has since taken off.
The young winger is now a regular on the right flank and has played 12 games this season. With a goal in the Portuguese Super Cup against Porto, Quenda also made his debut in the League and Champions League, becoming a regular starter.
His performances have not gone unnoticed by Roberto Martínez. The Portugal coach called him up for this month's Nations League ties.
United, according to A Bola, have set their sights on him. The winger renewed his contract with Sporting in September until 2027 and his release clause was raised to €100m.
The jewel is already valued as highly as Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has the same release clause.