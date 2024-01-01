Fernandes: I joined Southampton because of Martin

Tribal Football
Southampton midfielder Matheus Fernandes has recalled his summer switch from Sporting CP.

The youngster was sold for €15m to Saints.

He told DAZN: "It was a bit fast in the last few weeks of the market. Sporting and the structure had to make decisions. I managed, as a product of the formation, to give some return to the club. And that's also a little bit why we work, give something to the club, not just them giving it to us.

"I'm enjoying a lot here. The training, the games, the atmosphere. Everything that involves English football, I'm making the most of it.

"What pulled me the most to come here was the coach, the project, everything that was around me. I felt they wanted me a lot. The truth is, they've wanted me for a while, since last year."

