Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is unhappy with rumours linking him with Manchester United.

Frank has been mentioned as a candidate for Erik tne Hag's job at United.

But after defeat at Old Trafford yesterday, Frank told Viaplay: "I think it is disrespectful towards Manchester United and me."

Frank is also being linked with the Denmark post.

"It is of course flattering, but it belongs to the world of football that you do what you can to keep the noise away and focus on what I am employed for," he added.