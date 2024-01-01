Man Utd to try again for Barcelona midfielder De Jong

Manchester United are prepared to bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils are set to make yet another attempt to lure Erik ten Hag’s dream midfielder.Per The Mirror, European reports state that United have seen an opening £42.7 million bid rejected.

They are set to go back in with another offer as they look to secure the pass master their midfield needs.

Barca are ready to sell De Jong, as his wages are beyond what they are prepared to pay.

New boss Hansi Flick does not see him as irreplaceable, while he was valued more by ex-boss Xavi.